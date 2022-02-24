A 21-year-old student in Ukraine’s city of Ivano-Frankivsk woke up to the sounds of explosions and air sirens set off by Russian attacks across the country.

At five in the morning, she pulled out her phone to check the news.

“We did not expect to witness an attack in the West of Ukraine. It is far from the Donbas region,” Anastasia Kondrat, a political sciences student at Precarpathian National University, told TRT World.

“People around me are buying food, medicines and packing things in case we are asked to evacuate. Our freedom is under threat but we will defend it.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a full-scale military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, asking Ukrainian troops to surrender.

Ukraine’s air defences and bases have been destroyed as several civilian airports were bombed, the Russian military said.

Ukraine said its air force has shot down several Russian aircraft in the east.

Russia has demanded an end to NATO’s eastward expansion and rejected the idea of Ukrainian membership in the US-led Atlantic military alliance.

On Monday, Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers.

In response, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and individuals.

“We showed that we want to be part of a free democratic world but Putin does not accept our position. They don't accept our independence, language and culture,” Kondrat said.

Ukraine’s president addressed the nation and asked them to keep calm as he declared martial law throughout the country.

“Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defence and security is working,” Zelenskyy said.

More than 90,000 civilians have been evacuated and settled in the 15 regions of Russia since February 18 from the Donetsk and Luhansk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists in Donbas.

‘There was no panic’

In Kiev, a father of two children received a call from his friends to check on him as soon as he heard the sound of an explosion.

He rushed out to get medicines, groceries and to the ATM to withdraw some cash.

“I saw long queues at the pharmacy and shops and even at the ATM machines but there was no panic,” the father, who wishes to remain anonymous, told TRT World.