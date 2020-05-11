US President Trump insisted his administration has “met the moment” and “prevailed” on coronavirus testing as deaths in the country topped 80,000 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University amid lockdown-easing measures in nearly every state.

At a briefing in the Rose Garden, Trump, who stood unmasked even as the White House itself became a potent symbol of the risk facing Americans after many of its staff members tested positive for the virus, emphasised the increase in equipment to test for coronavirus, as well as testing locations.

"In the span of just a few short months, we've developed a testing capacity unmatched and unrivalled anywhere in the world," Trump told media in Washington DC.

"Three weeks ago, we were conducting roughly 150,000 tests per day. Now, we're doing approximately 300,000 tests per day, a 100-percent increase, and it will go up substantially from that number," he said.

Trump said that the US will have conducted more than 10 million tests by the end of this week, nearly double the number of any other country.

"We're testing more people per capita than South Korea, the UK, France, Japan, Sweden, Finland, Finland and many other countries. And in some cases combined."

'Ask China'

Meanwhile, Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference following combative exchanges with reporters Weijia Jiang of CBS News, who asked Trump why he was putting so much emphasis on the amount of coronavirus tests that have been conducted in the US, and Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

“Why does that matter?” Jiang asked. “Why is this a global competition to you if everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we're still seeing more cases every day?”

Trump replied that “they're losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me. Ask China that question.”

“Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?” Jiang asked. Jiang, who has worked for CBS News since 2015, was born in Xiamen, China, and emigrated to the United States with her family at age 2.

Trump said he would say that to “anyone who asks a nasty question.”

“It's not a nasty question,” Jiang said. “Why does that matter?”

Trump again asked for another question, then said, “Nah, that's OK” and waved off CNN's Collins when she approached the microphone.

“You pointed to me,” Collins said.

The president said, “I pointed to you and you didn't respond.” Collins said she was giving Jiang the time to finish her questioning.

“Can I ask a question?” Collins said.

With that, Trump called an end to the news conference, held in the White House Rose Garden, and walked away.

Deaths in the US, the current epicentre of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day since mid-April despite efforts to slow the outbreak.

White House staffers to wear masks