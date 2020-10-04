Protesters have blocked Port Sudan's container terminal and a road between the eastern city and the capital Khartoum to protest against a peace deal signed by the government and groups from across the country, a union official and residents said.

Workers at the southern port, Sudan's main sea terminal for containers, and at Suakin port to the south, were on strike over the peace deal, said Aboud el-Sherbiny, head of the Port Sudan Workers Union.

"We demand the cancellation of the 'eastern track' and the agreement that was signed yesterday in Juba because this track expresses an external agenda," he said.

"We will take escalatory steps if this demand is not met."

The deal "does not represent the people of eastern Sudan and we are against dependence on the foreign agenda," he said.

El Sherbiny vowed to continue protests "until our demands are fulfilled by scrapping the deal."

