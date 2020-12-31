A mob in northwestern Pakistan have attacked and set ablaze a century-old Hindu shrine, prompting condemnations from the top officials and Muslim-majority country's Hindu community.

Wednesday's incident took place in a remote village in Karak district, some 100 kilometres southeast of Peshawar, the capital of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

"This is not the first incident of its kind, unfortunately, intolerance towards religious minorities has been growing in Pakistan for the last five years, with more frequent attacks on places of worship," said Hindu rights activist Kapil Dev.

The incident comes weeks after the government allowed minority Hindus to build a new temple in Islamabad on the recommendation of a council of clerics.

Local Muslim clerics had organised what they told police would be a peaceful protest against the alleged expansion of the shrine, Rahmatullah Wazir, a police officer in the town, said.

He added that clerics leading the protest started "provocative speeches", following which the crowd attacked the site.

There have been several attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan in recent years.

READ MORE: What does a temple tell us about Pakistan’s vision of nationhood?

Protests over shrine expansion

District police chief Irfanullah Khan said resentment towards the shrine, which was not in regular use, has been brewing for years, particularly after recent renovation work was carried out.

"The police have registered a case against some 20 people and with the help of videos, we will trace more culprits," Khan added.