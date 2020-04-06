Everything looked just "normal" when HG*, a 55-year-old lady from Germany and her husband reached the snowy mountains of eastern Tyrol. They arrived on March 7, excited to hit the slopes. It was not their first time at the ski resort in Ischgl, in the Paznuan Valley.

The famous ski hub in the Austrian Alps was busy as usual: hotels and restaurant were packed; ski runs and ski-lifts crowded with people queuing up fitted in bright ski gear.

With the neighbouring villages, Ischgl attracts at least 500,000 tourist each winter, when the peak ski season turns the placid Paznaun Valley into the so-called "Ibiza of the Alps" for its renewed nightlife made of apres-ski bars (after-ski bars), concerts and VIP visitors.

Just days later though, Ischgl emerged as Austria's (and Europe) primary coronavirus vector of mass infection after hundreds of cases were traced back to the popular ski resort.

"We knew there were coronavirus cases in South Tyrol (Italy), but we felt safe in Ischgl because we didn't know about any case in the area. On March 8 we went for dinner in a 4-star hotel with another couple. Three of us were later found positive for corona, it seems we got infected on that evening," says HG, who spoke to TRT World over the phone from her home near Dortmund, where she is slowly recovering from days of high fever and shortness of breath.

In the early days of March, authorities in Tyrol were first informed about tourists from Iceland who had returned from Ischgl and tested positive for coronavirus.

But somehow, they played down the risk. "It is improbable that the infections occurred in Tyrol," local health official, Franz Katzgraber, said in a statement.

Austrian authorities instead suggested it was more likely that the Icelanders were infected on the return plane by another passenger who had been to Italy, Europe's Covid-19 epicentre.

Several similar reports of infections among Ischgl tourists arrived from other countries in those days. Authorities treated the reports with discretion.

On the same day that HG reached Ischgl, a German bartender with symptoms tested positive to the swab. The place where he worked - the popular Kitzloch - was shut down on March 9, after 15 more people he had been in contact with, were found to be positive. He is believed to be "patient-zero" at the ski resort.

Tourists were reportedly not informed by hotel staff about the outbreak. Many believe the situation was deliberately played down in an attempt to preserve the season and the industry revolving around it.

Business continued as usual for another week before Ischgl, the Paznaun Valley and other popular and busy localities were finally locked down on March 13.

Local authorities stand accused of reacting late to the outbreak in Tyrol contributing to the spread of the virus in Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, and beyond.

"After a few days, apres-ski bars were shut down, restaurants started counting customers coming in, the cable car allowed inside only half of the people as usual, but no one warned us. The situation was very bizarre, so we finally decided to leave earlier than planned, we did not feel safe," recalls HG, "we had a sixth sense and left in time."

When she returned to Germany on March 12, she started feeling mild symptoms and three days later tested positive for Covid-19.

Legal action

HG is among the 4,000 victims infected in the Tyrolian skiers' paradise who filed complaints against Austrian authorities for their tardy response. The infected tourists are from all over Europe, yet 90 percent of the reported cases are from Germany.

The day after HG and her husband left, Ischgl was shut down, and restrictions were later imposed in the entire province - the first in Austria to enforce such measures.

The Verbraucherschutzverein (VSV), an independent Consumer Protection Association based in Vienna, launched an online call to reach out to all the tourists who visited the Paznaun Valley in those days and got infected with coronavirus.

In ten days, some 4,000 responses poured in — all people who tested positive after holidaying in Ischgl. Among them, 14 are in the intensive care unit, and three have died.

On March 24, the VSV filed a case against the governor of Tyrol, Gunther Platter, his provincial counsellors for Health and Medical Services, two local mayors, and the powerful and influential ski lift companies on the grounds of suspected public endangerment, the spread of notifiable diseases, and abuse of office. Local authorities have repeatedly rejected the charges.