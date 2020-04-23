Turkey on Thursday celebrated the nation's April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day and the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament.

People at 21:00 (1800 GMT) took up their places at the windows and balconies of their homes to sing the national anthem, the Istiklal Marsi (March of Freedom), while waving their Turkish flags.

Every year April 23 is celebrated with solemn ceremonies nationwide with children performing in the country’s stadiums and streets, but this year home was the focus of celebrations due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sound and light shows were also done in city centres along with firework displays.