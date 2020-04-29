As global coronavirus cases surpassed the three million mark, countries around the world are looking for ways to loosen restrictions and restart their beleaguered economies.

With no blueprint of the best ways to re-open society, nations are tentatively experimenting with how far and how quickly they should go towards a new form of normalcy.

Hard-hit European countries, after weeks of lockdown, are setting out preliminary plans towards re-opening their countries.

Spain recently announced that different regions would relax restrictions at different paces and hope for a “new normality” by the end of June.

The dilemma for most countries is if they open up too quickly they could face a feared second wave of the virus.

In an article earlier in April, the internationally respected medical journal The Lancet warned that the premature relaxation of restrictions could see a second wave emerging, warning governments to be cautious of such a move.

Singapore was initially heralded as a success story for stoping the spread of the virus but in recent weeks there has been a spike in infections, indicating that the virus could linger in the population.

But when is the right time to end a lockdown and restart the economy?

With the virus ricocheting around the world, it’s insufficient for one country to fully lift restrictions while others are still grappling with the virus, as it could easily make its way back. And sealing a country off from the rest of the world is not a viable solution either.

We are already seeing countries past their peak infection rate planning for the removal of some restrictions.

Italy has announced that the construction and manufacturing sector will re-open on May 4, with retailers and museums following later in May, and in June the last to open will be restaurants and hair salons.

With more than 27,000 deaths, Italy’s count is the highest in Europe and second only to the US overall.

But experts are wary of setting a timeline on re-opening, preferring a broad and bespoke timetable. The key mantra over the next few months from politicians will be to trust the science and the experts despite growing frustration amongst their populations.