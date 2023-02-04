Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said.

Those arrested this week included more than 50 Hindu priests and Muslim clerics for allegedly performing marriages for underage girls in Assam, state police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh said on Saturday.

"We have so far arrested 2,169 men based on 4,074 registered police cases involving a total of about 8,000 men,” said Singh.

Many cases of child marriage in Assam, a state of 35 million people, go unreported.

Only 155 cases of child marriages in the state were registered in 2021 and 138 in 2020, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

READ MORE:How Indian women silently suffer the consequences of unpaid work

High rates of infant, maternal mortality

In India, the legal marriageable age is 21 for men and 18 for women. Poverty, lack of education, and social norms and practices, particularly in rural areas, are considered reasons for child marriages across the country.