US House of Representatives Republicans has ousted Democrat Ilhan Omar from a high-profile committee over remarks widely condemned as antisemitic, two years after Democrats removed two Republicans from committee assignments.

"I am a Muslim, I'm an immigrant and, interestingly, I'm from Africa," the 40-year-old Minnesota progressive said in a defiant floor speech ahead of her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Is anyone surprised that I'm being targeted? Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy?"

The deeply divided House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee with Republicans citing the 2019 remarks for which she later apologised. One Republican voted "present."

Omar, who arrived in the United States as a refugee from Somalia, is the only African-born member of Congress and one of the only Muslim women in the House.

She was in line to be the top Democrat on the foreign affairs panel's Africa subcommittee.

Republicans, who won a narrow House majority in November's election after years in the minority, said they wanted Omar, a third-term House member, off Foreign Affairs for statements that included a 2019 tweet which read, "It's all about the Benjamins baby," suggesting that Israel's supporters in US politics were motivated by money rather than principle.

Benjamin Franklin, whose signature on the 1776 Declaration of Independence and 1787 US Constitution earned him the reputation as a founding father, is portrayed on the $100 bill.

During the debate, Republican Mike Lawler said, "Words matter, rhetoric matters. It leads to harm. The congresswoman is being held accountable for her words and her actions".

