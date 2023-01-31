Turkish security forces "neutralised" three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said..

"Our heroic soldiers (Mehmetchik) have neutralised 3 PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to attack the Peace Spring region in northern Syria," Tuesday's statement read.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

