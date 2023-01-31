TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish forces 'neutralise' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
The Turkish defence ministry says the terrorists were preparing to attack Operation Peace Spring area that was cleared from PKK/YPG.
Turkish forces 'neutralise' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. / AA Archive
January 31, 2023

Turkish security forces "neutralised" three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said..

"Our heroic soldiers (Mehmetchik) have neutralised 3 PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to attack the Peace Spring region in northern Syria," Tuesday's statement read.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

READ MORE: Türkiye 'neutralises' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Recommended

Operation Claw-Sword

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword on November 20, 2022, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group, which has hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The operation came after the PKK/YPG terrorists struck Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue, killing six people and wounding 81 others.

Türkiye had made separate agreements with the US and Russia for the withdrawal of PKK/YPG elements – 30 kilometres south of the Turkish border – when the Turkish Armed Forces launched its Operation Peace Spring on October 9, 2019, in northern Syria.

The operation was launched to create a "safe zone" for the voluntary return of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees.

READ MORE: Türkiye urges Russia to fulfill pledges on PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years