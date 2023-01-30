US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for "urgent steps" to calm spiralling violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after high-level talks in Jerusalem.

Washington's top diplomat travelled to Jerusalem on the second leg of his Middle East tour, after meeting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and foreign minister in Cairo.

Following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Blinken urged "all sides now to take urgent steps to restore calm, to deescalate".

"We want to make sure that there's an environment in which we can, I hope, at some point, create the conditions where we can start to restore a sense of security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," he said.

Israel is reeling from an attack on Friday that killed seven civilians outside a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem, a day after the deadliest army raid in years in the occupied West Bank claimed 10 Palestinian lives.

Following what Blinken described as a "very candid" discussion with Netanyahu, the top US diplomat is due to meet Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Blinken envoy will also travel to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas.

"Dangerous developments"

Abbas met with CIA chief William Burns in Ramallah late Sunday to discuss the "dangerous developments", said the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. The US embassy declined to comment.

The fatal shooting was preceded by the Israeli forces' deadliest operation in the occupied West Bank in years.

Ten people were killed on Thursday in the densely populated Jenin refugee camp, in an Israeli raid.

The military later hit sites in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.