WORLD
3 MIN READ
S Korea parliament votes to impeach minister over deadly stampede
Opposition parties have been pushing to expel Interior Minister Lee Sang-min urging him to bear responsibility for botched responses to the deadly crush.
S Korea parliament votes to impeach minister over deadly stampede
The October 29 incident killed 159 people and injured 196 when revellers flooded narrow alleyways in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon to enjoy the first coronavirus mask-free Halloween festivities in three years. / Reuters
February 8, 2023

South Korean lawmakers have voted to impeach the interior minister over his responses to a deadly Halloween stampede, setting the stage for him to become the country's first cabinet member ousted by the legislature.

The impeachment motion was passed on Wednesday by a widely expected 179-109 margin in a secret ballot in the 300-member single chamber, where the main opposition Democratic Party holds a 169-seat majority.

The support of at least 150 members of the assembly was required to pass it.

The parliament's justice committee will review the motion before sending it to the Constitutional Court, which would decide whether to uphold the impeachment, a process that could take up to six months.

The Democrats and other opposition parties had pushed to expel the interior minister, Lee Sang-min, urging him to bear responsibility for botched responses to the crush.

The October 29 incident killed 159 people and injured 196 when revellers flooded narrow alleyways in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon to enjoy the first coronavirus mask-free Halloween festivities in three years.

Recommended

Lee and the police have faced criticism over their handling of the tragedy, especially after publicly released transcripts of emergency calls showed that many citizens warned of impending danger and called for help hours before the stampede.

Lee has apologised for the flawed responses but said on Monday when asked whether he was willing to resign that his priority is to devise steps to prevent such a tragedy from recurring and ensure their implementation.

President Yoon Suk-yeol had rejected the opposition's demand he sack Lee, and his office and ruling party denounced th e Democrats for abusing their majority power to press ahead with the impeachment.

"It is the renunciation of parliamentary democracy. It will be recorded as a shameful history in parliamentary politics," Yoon's office said in a statement after the motion's passage.

READ MORE:South Korea declares national mourning after more than 150 die in stampede

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East