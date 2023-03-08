The Dutch government has announced plans for new export restrictions on technology to make computer chips, following pressure from the United States to restrict Chinese access to the technology.

"The government has come to the conclusion that it is necessary for international and national security to expand the existing export control of specific semiconductor production equipment," Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in a letter to parliament on Wednesday.

The announcement comes less than two months after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited President Joe Biden at the White House and discussed the issue.

The Netherlands, Europe's premier maker of the machines that help manufacture microchips, has been pushed to impose curbs similar to those announced by Washington last year.

The curbs are expected to affect Dutch-based ASML, Europe's largest semiconductor tech company.

The Dutch government did not mention the firm directly, but said the restrictions would target Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) lithography, a technique for printing tiny circuits on microchips in which ASML specialises.

The aim of the export controls was to prevent military use, and to protect the Netherlands' "unique and leading position" in such technologies, the government said.

ASML also makes the even more sophisticated Extreme Ultraviolet (EU) machines, but these are already subject to export curbs under a pact on dual civilian-military tech signed by some 40 countries including the United States and the Netherlands.

The government said it would publish the new regulations "before the summer."

READ MORE:Chip wars: US faces Dutch pushback on China’s semiconductor curbs

ASML's reaction