Less than a week after two earthquakes devastated southern Türkiye, Ivan Francisco Escobar made a nearly three-hour road journey from Adana through one of the worst-hit regions.

The 43-year-old chef had travelled non-stop from his home in the bustling Colombian city of Barranquilla – on February 10, he flew from his home in Colombia to Istanbul and then took a connecting flight to Adana before the road trip to his destination, Antakya in the Hatay province.

Since then, Escobar has been preparing 25,000 meals daily for the earthquake survivors in Antakya, one of the worst-hit areas in the 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Türkiye and Syria and left millions homeless.

Escobar is a member of the World Central Kitchen, a US-based non-profit which provides food in natural disasters, made-made crises and humanitarian emergencies. It was one of the first humanitarian aid teams to arrive in Türkiye following the worst natural disaster in recent history.

Escobar says the survivors need every possible help to overcome this tragedy.

“There is just one thing that you can do, and that is, fill yourself with strength and bravery for these people. They need it all,” he tells TRT World over the phone during a break from his routine.

“And there’s no time to complain, to whine. There is no time to be weak, only time to be strong and do what you need to do to feed as many people as possible. I’ve reached my limit of 25,000 meals a day and I’m very proud of that,” he adds.

Escobar has a team of six Turkish chefs and volunteers helping him.

A rude shock

On the day the earthquakes struck Türkiye, Escobar returned home from work late in the night. And only when he scrolled through his social media timelines, he saw the heart-breaking images caused by the natural disaster on his mobile handset.

In an instant, he knew what he had to do.

“As soon as I saw these images, the next thing I did was contact my superiors (in WCK) and said, ‘please send me to Türkiye immediately’,” he recalls. “I was one of the first to say that I was ready to go.”

Three days later, the culinary expert with 22 years of experience was on a plane to Türkiye, following the path of World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres of Spain, who led the NGO’s first team to the disaster zone.

“...The drive is something I will never forget…images of buildings on the ground,” Escobar says, recalling sights of buildings levelled to the ground “through all the region”.

“From Adana to Antakya, you can start seeing the damage. But when you get close to Antakya, it’s devastation, complete devastation.”

Escobar – who has worked in other disaster-hit areas – says he has seen the devastating impact of hurricanes, storms and flooding. “But the level of destruction that I am experiencing in Antakya, I’ve never seen,” he says, adding that the area has been totally destroyed “where all the buildings are in a mountain of rubble”.

“It’s very difficult. People have lost family members, businesses – you’re feeding people with extremely low morale. That’s why it is important to do everything possible to increase that morale.”

Plate of hope

Escobar, whose previous deployment was in the Dominican Republic after a hurricane in September 2022, says that people working in disaster zones face a number of challenges, especially when a place experiences countless aftershocks, including tremors of large magnitudes.

He describes the job as “very difficult because we are still experiencing earthquakes. I’m working while it (the earth) shakes.”