Space exploration is no longer the exclusive domain of superpowers. It has always been a global commons, and this global commons is currently being explored by other developing countries with the potential to change the nature of outer space.

The democratisation of space exploration is now in full swing as developing nations in Asia and Africa improve their space capabilities through bilateral agreements. India, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Central Asian Turkic statesare investing in space-related technologies, collaborating on space initiatives, and even constructing launch facilities.

Africa is diving headlong into the space race. The main driving force behind African states’ participation is the attainment of socioeconomic and environmental objectives. While with assistance from the US and China, African governments are advancing their space capabilities and moving toward becoming less dependent on foreign tech.

Egypt built an entire satellite manufacturing, installation, and testing facility with Chinese assistance, laying the groundwork for the nation’s aerospace industry. Sudan has successfully launched its first satellite for a scientific experiment, and Algeria is getting ready to launch its first commercial satellite. China has also expanded its BeiDou positioning system’s global service capability by establishing the first overseas BeiDou centre in Tunisia. South Africa and Algeria are constructing stations with a similar appearance.

However, Nigeria and Rwanda were the first African nations to ratify the Artemis Accords. The US government signed this agreement with the support of 23 other countries in order to promote peaceful space exploration. The US-based commercial enterprise SpaceX helped South Africa launch its satellite using a Falcon 9 rocket.

On January 30, 2023, African countries established their own African Space Agency to advance space exploration on the continent. The organisation will act as the hub for upcoming collaborations between African space agencies. African space policy coordination and implementation are the fundamental duties of this space agency.

Central Asian Turkic states are connected and conscious of the awe of being in space because they were a part of the old Soviet Union. In order to grow in the space industry, three nations — Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan — each have their own space agencies and privately-owned firms. These three nations own eleven functioning satellites.

Kazakhstan is the most technologically advanced of all. It has successfully developed nanosatellites and is ready to offer this service to other countries. For example, Kazakhstan is collaborating with Mongolia and Uzbekistan to develop an orbital fleet. In addition to advancing space-based technology, Kazakhstan actively supports international cooperation.

Meanwhile, Türkiye plays an active role due to its rapid collaboration with international space agencies to launch and develop its own satellites. The Turkish government’s most recent success is tied to space-based technologies, including the Turkish GPS, improvements in computer cameras, four satellite launch sites, and the high-resolution Gokturk 3 satellites.

The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) has created a ten-year strategy plan with ten objectives for entering the space race. These objectives include sending the first Turk to space, establishing the first observational satellite, and reaching the moon. The most critical goal is to create a regional positioning and timing system.