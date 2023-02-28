European politics has become a comedy show of sorts in recent days when we observe how France and Germany’s leaders are tackling the problem of the Ukraine war – which they badly want to end – and also President Zelenskyy, who western elites are seeing more and more as part of the problem, rather the solution.

Recently these two leaders spoke with Zelenskyy and urged him to begin peace talks with Putin. His response, according to social media, was that “there’s nothing to negotiate and no one in Moscow to negotiate with..”.

The French and German presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, are barely hiding the fact these days that they need Zelenskyy to start peace talks with the Russian president. The problem with that is their own oxymoronic logic which goes with the idea that they want peace. But at the same time, they also want a stronger Ukraine to emerge from it, which they can claim as theirs when the dust settles.

In many ways, some military pundits might compare this to the British attack on Arnhem in the Netherlands during WWII, where their soldiers took on too much and dreamt too big. A Bridge Too Far was a Hollywood movie which summed up the zealous adventure which failed to push the German positions back and take the bridges.

It’s a similar story to what these EU giants are setting out to achieve with the Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy is and always has been the real stumbling block when it comes to kickstarting peace talks. And nothing much has changed of late, except that US President Joe Biden is starting to panic in Washington as it is clear the egregious amount of money which was previously shovelled to Ukraine is going to slow down in 2023, due mainly to Republicans controlling the House and an election race kicking off.

This will leave him ambushed by blue-collar workers asking him how he blew 100 billion dollars on a country they can’t find on a map while a growing cost-of-living crisis takes more victims, puts more families on the streets and kills more of the old.

Biden and his allies have warned Zelenskyy that time is running out and that the latest tranche of cash has to get real results. Their thinking is that if he can make more gains on the battlefield, this will stand him in good stead for negotiating later on. The nightmare scenario for Biden is that the 2024 presidential elections are fought on a single issue – Ukraine – and that this will reinstate Trump or anyone else officially nominated by the Republican Party. The Americans take a slightly different view of the timeline and what they expect compared to the EU.

It’s more of a drawn-out torture for Macron and Scholz, whose mishandling of Zelenskyy is comical.