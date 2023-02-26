A photo of a father holding his daughter's hand killed in Türkiye's February 6 earthquake has provoked an outpouring of sympathy and support from around the world, he told AFP.

Around three weeks after the disaster that killed more than 44,000 people in Türkiye and thousands more in neighbouring Syria, AFP photographer Adem Altan tracked down Mesut Hancer in the capital Ankara.

He had moved there from Kahramanmaras, near the epicentre of the quake.

As well as his daughter, lost under the ruins of an eight-storey block of flats, "I lost my mother, my brothers, my nephews in the quake," said Hancer.

"But nothing compares to burying a child. The pain is indescribable."

The Haunting Image

The image of Hancer wearing an orange jacket against the cold and rain while holding his daughter's hand emerging from the rubble, was published on many newspaper front pages and seen millions of times online.

It became a symbol of a disaster that devastated tens of thousands of lives, drawing special attention to his family.

Now, a businessman has offered the former baker an administrative job at a TV channel and given the family an apartment in Ankara.

Meanwhile a painting of Hancer's daughter Irmak as an angel alongside her father, donated by an artist, hangs in their living room.

"I couldn't let go of her hand. My daughter was sleeping like an angel in her bed," he recalled.

Hancer was working in his bakery when the quake hit at 4:17 am (0117 GMT).