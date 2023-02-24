Turkish authorities have said preliminary work has started to build housing for people left homeless by the massive earthquakes that hit parts of the country and neighbouring Syria on February 6, killing tens of thousands.

Death toll reached 44,218, Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD said on Friday, as relief efforts continue to assist people affected by the disaster.

AFAD said the quakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, were followed by 9,136 aftershocks.

The twin quakes have left more than 5,800 people dead in Syria. In total, the fatalities from both countries have surpassed 50,000.

Following are the latest updates:

1230 GMT — Argentine rescue team hailed by Türkiye envoy

Turkish Ambassador to Argentina Suleyman Omur Budak has paid tribute to the 28-member search and rescue team, which undertook important humanitarian work in Türkiye.

"Their service makes us recall the importance of solidarity, their human action is an example for all. They are true heroes," said Budak flanking Argentina's security Minister Anibal Fernandez at the main headquarter of Argentine police in the capital Buenos Aires.

"Argentina will always have a special place in our hearts for having come to our aid," Budak said.

One of the team members, Daniel Iglesias, described the "anguish" following the recovery of 50 bodies under rubble in southern Türkiye.

Mexican footballer who plays for Besiktas club collects funds for victims

Sofia Alvarez has launched an initiative through social media to raise funds for the quake victims by auctioning off tops of various famous footballers.

Alvarez arrived in Türkiye before the earthquakes and described the idea of getting shirts from all around the world and auctioning them.

She has reportedly raised more than $10,877 and is providing homes through TECHO foundation to five families who lost their properties during the twin quakes.

1800 GMT — 'We stick together always': Bella Hadid

US supermodel and activist Bella Hadid has delivered humanitarian aid for Turkish earthquake victims during her visit to Turkevi Center in New York City.

After arriving at the Turkish house in lower Manhattan, Hadid met with Reyhan Ozgur, Türkiye's consul general in New York, and told volunteers at the site, "We're so happy to help you in any way you need."

"We stick together always," she said, adding she will return on additional visits.

Ozgur presented Hadid with Turkish delight from Izmir and invited her to visit Türkiye.

1750 GMT – Turkish president expresses gratitude to French counterpart for solidarity

The Turkish president has expressed gratitude to his French counterpart for his solidarity with Türkiye over the devastating February 6 earthquakes that hit the country's southern region.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan "thanked Emmanuel Macron for France’s solidarity and support" with Türkiye in a video conference, while Macron conveyed his condolences.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the relations between Türkiye and France, the presidency added.

1613 GMT – German rock band Die Toten Hosen to hold benefit concert for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

German rock band Die Tote Hosen will hold a benefit concert for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria under the motto "Three chords for your donation!" in front of 10,500 visitors on Friday evening.

"We are deeply touched by the suffering of the people there and are thinking especially of those of our fellow citizens who are anxious and grieving for their friends and relatives in the affected areas," wrote Die Toten Hosen on their homepage.

The band spontaneously decided to hold the benefit concert after the earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria.

Die Tote Hosen hopes the concert will raise a total of €1 million ($1.05 million) for the donation. €600,000 ($635,000) has already been raised through ticket sales, with additional revenue expected to come from T-shirt sales and donations.

1555 GMT – Algeria ‘standing firm alongside with Türkiye’ in post-quake period: Envoy

Algeria is “standing firm alongside with Türkiye” in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquakes that hit the country's southern region, the Algerian ambassador to Ankara said.

Speaking to Anadolu, Sofiane Mimouni said that the two countries share a history, great relationship, and bond.

Mimouni said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was among the first to express condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes.

“He (Tebboune) reiterated his sincere condolences following this devastating earthquake, and expressed solidarity with Türkiye and affirm that Algeria will stand by Türkiye during this difficult time,” said Mimouni.

1546 GMT – Drawings by children in Switzerland to be delivered to Turkish peers in quake zone

Drawings by a group of children in Switzerland will be delivered to their peers in Türkiye's quake-affected regions, according to the Turkish consul general in Geneva.

Ipek Zeytinoglu Ozkan told Anadolu that under the leadership of the Japan-based Kids Earth Fund, a group of children in Geneva, including Japanese kids, painted to support their peers in Türkiye.

The founder of the fund, Harumi Torii, delivered about 15 of the drawings to Ozkan.

Torii, who went to the earthquake region to convey the pictures to the children in Türkiye, said they made a similar initiative after the Golcuk quake in the country and said: "We will always be in cooperation and solidarity with the Turks."

Torri and his entourage also donated sleeping bags and tents for quake zones.

1450 GMT – Türkiye begins to rebuild for 1.5 mn left homeless by earthquakes

Türkiye has begun initial work to rebuild homes following this month's devastating earthquakes, a government official said.

The Turkish government's initial plan is to build 200,000 apartments and 70,000 village houses at a cost of at least $15 billion. US bank JPMorgan has estimated rebuilding houses and infrastructure will cost $25 billion.

The UNDP said it estimated the destruction has left 1.5 million people homeless, with 500,000 new homes needed.

The agency said it had requested $113.5 million from the $1 billion in funds appealed for by the UN last week, adding that it would focus the money on clearing away mountains of rubble.

1441 GMT – Lebanon affirms solidarity with Türkiye amid quake disaster