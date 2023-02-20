The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) can be a platform for developing cooperation between member states in natural disasters, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

The 57-member OSCE is one of the largest organizations after the UN in terms of the number of member states, Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint press conference with OSCE Chairman-in-Office and North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on Monday.

The organisation is based on a comprehensive understanding of security, and it could also be a platform for the development of cooperation between member states in natural disasters, he said.

Saying that creating such a platform would be "highly beneficial," Cavusoglu said Türkiye would contribute and work for this.

Citing North Macedonia's term presidency motto "It's About People," he said: "This actually coincides with our country's entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy."

Pledging to continue working closely with North Macedonia during its OSCE term presidency, Cavusoglu said they addressed items on the group’s agenda during the trilateral meeting.

On Russia's war in Ukraine, Cavusoglu said: "The OSCE had a special observation mission in Ukraine and it had to evacuate amid the war. At the head of this mission were two Turkish diplomats."

Aside from the OSCE's budget and reforms, Cavusoglu said he and Osmani discussed Turkish-North Macedonian relations.

Hailing the ties between the two countries, he stressed "historical and cultural ties" and said: "We have a strong partnership bond. Turks living in North Macedonia are also an important element that connects North Macedonia and us."

He also thanked the OSCE and member states for their solidarity during such difficult times.

