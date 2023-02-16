An independent organisation affiliated with the World Health Organization (WHO) has made an appeal to help the UN agency raise $43 million for the victims of last week's powerful earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria.

WHO Foundation is calling on the public and private companies to support the WHO's Earthquake Emergency Appeal.

With an estimated 26 million people affected by the twin earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, WHO requires at least $43 million to keep providing help.

The earthquake-affected areas are also experiencing aftershocks, freezing conditions, destroyed roads and limited power supplies, increasing the risks to those affected by the crisis.

The WHO Foundation notes that money raised will provide vital trauma and post-trauma care for injuries, mental health and psychosocial support to the most vulnerable and affected populations.

Türkiye's emergency agency AFAD reported on Thursday that the death toll from last week's earthquakes has risen to 36,187.

At least 5,814 people were also reported killed in Syria, bringing the total death toll in both countries to 42,001.

