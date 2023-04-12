Pakistan has condemned India's decision to hold Group of 20 meetings in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir next month, calling the move "irresponsible".

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the choice of venues in disputed territory.

"India's irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

It accused India of acting in "disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law."

"Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves," it said.

India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on the statement from Pakistan.

India currently holds the rotating year-long presidency of the G20 and is set to host a leaders' summit in New Delhi in early September.

On Friday, India released a full calendar of events leading up to the summit, which included G20 and Youth 20 meetings in Kashmir's summer capital of Srinagar and in Leh, in the neighbouring region of Ladakh, in April and May.

READ MORE:Indian authorities arrest Kashmiri journalist in 'terror funding' case

READ MORE: Kashmir, Chad, Venezuela activists win Martin Ennals Award

Heavily militarised region