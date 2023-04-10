WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia, Western nations exchange barbs over arms transfers at UN
US accused Moscow of turning to 'rogue regimes to try to unlawfully obtain' weapons to support its war in Ukraine, while the latter accused western nations of unchecked supply of weapons.
Russia, Western nations exchange barbs over arms transfers at UN
France, the UK, and Albania joined the US in its criticism of Russia, accusing Moscow of violating the UN Charter with its war in Ukraine. / Reuters Archive
April 10, 2023

Russia and Western nations have traded barbs on illegal international arms transfers, with the US saying that the international community has every right to support Ukraine's defence in the face of Russian war against its neighbour.

Russia on Monday convened a UN Security Council meeting on "risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment" which the US mocked as "a thinly veiled effort" to portray Russia as a responsible actor in arms control.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Western nations of mass-scale transfers of arms and ammunition to various regions including the Middle East, the Balkans, and North Africa, hence the unchecked spread of military goods throughout the world.

"The US and its allies are putting pressure on third countries...to increase arms supplies to Kiev," Nebenzia said. "Another very dangerous consequence of the unchecked supply of weapons is the risk that it will end up in the hands of terrorists".

READ MORE: Lavrov accuses US of trying to 'torpedo' Russia-Africa summit

Right to defend 

Nebenzia said that portable air defence systems and anti-tank systems "show massive risks" for civil aviation and rail transport.

Recommended

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood hit back as his Russian counterpart saying that Ukraine was invaded and it has every right to defend itself and that the international community has every right to support Ukraine to defend itself.

Wood accused Russia of turning to "rogue regimes to try to unlawfully obtain" weapons and equipment to support its military operations.

"In November 2022, the DPRK delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and we know Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from the DPRK," Wood said using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

"Such arms transfers from the DPRK to Russia directly violate Security Council resolutions. These actions, particularly by a permanent member of the Security Council, are deeply disturbing," he added.

He also accused Russia of acquiring drones from Iran in violation of the UN resolutions.

France, the UK, and Albania joined the US in its criticism of Russia, accusing Moscow of violating the UN Charter with its war in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Russia warns US, NATO, Ukraine against 'reckless steps' in Transnistria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY