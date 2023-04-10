Russia and Western nations have traded barbs on illegal international arms transfers, with the US saying that the international community has every right to support Ukraine's defence in the face of Russian war against its neighbour.

Russia on Monday convened a UN Security Council meeting on "risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment" which the US mocked as "a thinly veiled effort" to portray Russia as a responsible actor in arms control.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Western nations of mass-scale transfers of arms and ammunition to various regions including the Middle East, the Balkans, and North Africa, hence the unchecked spread of military goods throughout the world.

"The US and its allies are putting pressure on third countries...to increase arms supplies to Kiev," Nebenzia said. "Another very dangerous consequence of the unchecked supply of weapons is the risk that it will end up in the hands of terrorists".

Right to defend

Nebenzia said that portable air defence systems and anti-tank systems "show massive risks" for civil aviation and rail transport.