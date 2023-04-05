WORLD
4 MIN READ
France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda
French president tells a gathering of his compatriots in Beijing that Europe must not "separate" from China economically, as he kicked off a three-day visit to the world's second largest economy.
France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech before a French community gathering in Beijing on Wednesday. / Reuters
April 5, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beijing for a three-day state visit in which he hopes to dissuade China from supporting Russia's offensive on Ukraine, while also forging closer ties with a crucial trade partner.

"We must not disassociate ourselves, separate ourselves from China," Macron told a gathering of the French community in Beijing on Wednesday shortly after his arrive.

He said France would "commit proactively to continue to have a commercial relationship with China".

Macron is also looking to stand firm on Ukraine during talks on Wednesday with his counterpart Xi Jinping and offer "another path" from the directly confrontational tone often heard from Washington, an official from his office told reporters before the trip.

The French leader's aims include preserving and rebalancing China's trade ties with Europe as well as safeguarding French interests in the Asia-Pacific region, where Paris sees itself as a player due to its overseas territories and military deployments.

On the eve of his visit, Macron discussed his trip to China and support for Ukraine during a phone call with US President Joe Biden, the White House said.

Macron and Biden agreed ahead of the French leader's visit to to engage China to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday.

"The two leaders have mentioned their joint willingness to engage China to accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine and take part in building sustainable peace in the region," Macron's office said in a statement.

READ MORE:France's Macron heads to China for delicate talks on Ukraine and trade

Recommended

The Elysee said Macron and Biden both hoped China could contribute to solidarity efforts between the global north and global south and build a joint agenda for the climate and biodiversity.

Macron landed in Beijing at around 3:30 pm (0730 GMT). He is scheduled to hold talks on Thursday with Chinese leaders and attend a state dinner in the evening.

He will travel to Guangzhou in southern China to meet local students on Friday, taking with him a broad delegation of top politicians, business leaders and even celebrities, including composer Jean-Michel Jarre.

Macron's visit - his first in four years - coincides with a flashpoint meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.

Beijing has said it would "closely monitor the situation and firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity", and warned Republican McCarthy that he would be "playing with fire" by meeting Tsai.

China claims the Taiwan, the self-governing island, as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.

The presence of European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who met Macron in Paris on Monday to coordinate preparations, is a clear sign the trip will ripple beyond France across the entire 27-nation European Union.

In a speech last week, von der Leyen cautioned Beijing against direct support for the war in Ukraine, while ruling out the EU "decoupling" from China.

READ MORE: Taiwan leader set to meet US House Speaker despite China warning

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY