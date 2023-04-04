An evacuation order was issued to coastal dwellers on a remote Philippine island after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean off the archipelago, triggering a tsunami warning.

The shallow quake hit on Tuesday around 9:00 pm (1300 GMT) about 120 kilometres (74 miles) from Catanduanes Island, off the main island of Luzon, the US Geological Survey said.

Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones, but so far there have been no immediate reports of damage on Catanduanes.

But the state seismological agency said the quake had caused a "minor sea-level disturbance" and warned tsunami waves of less than a metre high above normal tides would reach Catanduanes and Samar islands.

Local disaster officers have been instructed to "ask those living near the sea to evacuate first to higher ground," said Luis Surtida, Catanduanes provincial disaster officer.

So far, there were no reports of significant damage to buildings or infrastructure on Catanduanes.

"It wasn't that strong to generate damage," said Prince Obo, a disaster officer in Catanduanes's Gigmoto municipality.

Obo said he was at home when the quake struck. He waited until the building stopped shaking before joining his neighbours outside.

"I have action figures in my cabinet which moved, but they didn't fall," he told AFP.

Police Corporal Rodin Balcueva said the quake was "quite strong" in Pandan municipality, on the northern tip of Catanduanes.