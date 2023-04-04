China has warned that an upcoming meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will "further damage" relations between Beijing and Washington.

The Wednesday meeting in California will "greatly hurt the national feelings of 1.4 billion Chinese people" and undermine "the political foundation of China-US relations," a Los Angeles consulate spokesperson said in a statement, adding it would "further damage China-US relations."

McCarthy, a Republican, earlier confirmed he would meet Tsai in California, defying warnings from China that he was "playing with fire."

Tsai plans to stop over in the United States on her return from Central America, where she has met the leaders of Guatemala and is visiting Belize before meeting McCarthy.

On Monday, McCarthy's office said the "bipartisan" meeting would take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, just outside Los Angeles.

He had originally planned to follow the example of his predecessor as speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who visited Taiwan in August.

That visit prompted China to conduct its largest-ever military exercises around the island — a self-governing democracy Beijing claims as part of its territory.

McCarthy's decision to meet Tsai in the United States was viewed as a compromise that would underscore support for Taiwan but avoid inflaming tensions with China.