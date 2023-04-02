Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will appeal a two-year jail sentence in a defamation case brought against him by a lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), local media reports.

Gandhi, the 52-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and leader of the Congress party, was found guilty of defamation by a court in the western state of Gujarat over comments he made in a speech in 2019.

Gandhi has filed a plea in the Surat sessions court against the magistrate order, the Indian Express newspaper reported, while a senior Congress party official, who declined to be named, told Reuters the court is scheduled to hear the plea on Monday.

Gandhi's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

India's parliament disqualified Gandhi after his sentencing as the law that governs elections in India mandates disqualification of any lawmaker who is "convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years".

