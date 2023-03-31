Family and friends of Evelyn Dieckhaus, one of three children who were killed in a school shooting in Nashville this week, have remembered her as a "shining light" and said farewell to a girl who loved art, music, animals and snuggling with her older sister on the couch.

The funeral at the Woodmont Christian Church on Friday in Nashville's Green Hills neighbourhood was closed to the media. Before the service, the church's senior minister, the Rev. Clay Stauffer, echoed what Evelyn's family has shared about her.

“She was a shining light. She was radiant," Stauffer told The Associated Press.

"I think our challenge is to take her light and keep spreading it to a world that has so much darkness and pain."

Evelyn's was the first funeral held for the victims of Monday's mass shooting at The Covenant School, where authorities say a 28-year-old former student killed six people before being shot and killed by police.

The church is a couple of miles from the school and is across the street from the Woodmont Baptist Church, which served as the reunification point for surviving children and their parents after the attack.

Dozens of people poured into the Woodmont Christian Church's main sanctuary for the service. Many of the women and girls wore pink dresses to honor the grieving family’s request to dress in pink and green "in tribute to Evelyn's light and love of colour."

With the pinkish-purple flowers of redbud trees blooming and mourners donning pastel colors, it looked as much like an Easter service as a funeral for a nine-year-old girl who brought joy and comfort to her loved ones.

READ MORE:Gun violence in US killed 'over 10,000' so far in 2023