Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam, during which Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise until sunset.

According to Islamic belief, Ramadan marks the month when the holy book Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

The start of the month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar month. Countries rely on the testimonies of moon-sighters and astronomical calculation to determine the start of Ramadan.

This year, the first day of fasting is expected to be Thursday, March 23, subject to the sighting of the new moon in different parts of the world.

The Islamic calendar —the Hijri calendar — is based on the moon's cycles, varying from 29 to 30 days. This is unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar year. As a result, the start and end of Ramadan can vary by a day or two each year.

The moon sighting is a significant part of Islamic tradition to determine the important days. Moon sighting is undertaken by astronomers and religious scholars in countries worldwide. In some places, the sighting of the moon is done with the naked eye, while in others, telescopes or other advanced technology are used.

Once the crescent moon is sighted, Muslims mark it as the start of Ramadan and their month-long fast.

The end of Ramadan is again marked by the sighting of the next crescent moon, which signals the beginning of Eid al Fitr, one of the two big festivals of Muslims. This is a time of celebration, with feasting, charity, gift-giving, and socialising with family and friends.

Ramadan and charity

Muslims worldwide observe the month of Ramadan differently, but certain practices and customs are standard across the Islamic world.

One of the most important aspects of Ramadan is fasting. During the month, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from sunrise until sunset. This is intended to help believers empathise with the less fortunate and to encourage self-discipline and spiritual reflection.