Britain's finance minister has unveiled a cost-of-living budget as the government seeks to keep a grip on public spending in the face of a fresh wave of strikes over pay.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivers his tax and spending plan to parliament from 1230 GMT, as teachers, junior doctors, civil servants, BBC journalists and drivers on London's underground Tube railway stage the latest day of mass walkouts.

Wednesday's budget may offer fresh help, according to economists, after the government recorded a stronger surplus than expected in January and the country avoided recession last year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said the Conservative government wanted to work with unions to achieve "fair and reasonable" pay rises.

"But we've been clear that we want to see strike action end before we do so."

READ MORE: Thousands rally in London to show solidarity with health care workers

Ahead of the budget, Hunt has flagged increased childcare funding and proposals to encourage Britons aged over 50 to rejoin the jobs market.