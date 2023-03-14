North Korea has test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles in another show of force, a day after the United States and South Korea began military drills that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal.

The missiles launched from the southwestern coastal town of Jangyon flew across North Korea before landing in the sea off that country’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said both missiles traveled about 620 kilometers (385 miles). The reported flight distances suggest the missiles target South Korea, which hosts about 28,000 U.S troops.

South Korea's military called the launches “a grave provocation” that undermines stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said Tuesday's launches don’t pose an immediate threat to its allies.

But it said the North’s recent tests highlight the “destabilizing impact” of the North’s unlawful weapons programs and that the US security commitment to South Korea and Japan remains “ironclad".