WORLD
3 MIN READ
Amnesty decries rising police misuse of rubber bullets globally
In its latest report, London-based Amnesty International draws attention to miscarriages of police work, urging 'legally-binding global controls on the manufacture and trade in less lethal weapons'.
Amnesty decries rising police misuse of rubber bullets globally
Amnesty International calls for better global regulation of the trade and use of rubber bullets after research in more than 30 countries over the past five years. / AP Archive
March 14, 2023

Police use of rubber bullets and other projectiles against protesters has become increasingly routine worldwide, leading to many eye injuries and even deaths, Amnesty International warned.

The London-based group called for better global regulation of the trade and use of such policing equipment, also called "less lethal weapons", after research in more than 30 countries over the past five years.

"Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been maimed and dozens killed by the often reckless and disproportionate use of less lethal law enforcement weaponry," it said in a new report titled "My Eye Exploded", published on Tuesday.

These included rubber bullets, rubberised buckshot, and tear gas grenades fired directly at demonstrators in south and central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States.

"There has been an alarming increase in eye injuries, including eyeball ruptures, retinal detachments and the complete loss of sight," Amnesty said.

READ MORE:Rights groups urge Tunisia's Saied to retract 'racist' remarks

'Escalating cycle of abuses'

Recommended

In Chile alone, the police's response to protests from October 2019 caused more than 30 cases of eye loss, according to the country's National Institute for Human Rights.

Other demonstrators in countries surveyed had also suffered bone and skull fractures, brain injuries, the rupture of internal organs, or punctured hearts and lungs from broken ribs, it added.

Demonstrators have also been killed, the report co-written with the UK-based Omega Research Foundation found.

In Iraq, security forces "deliberately" fired specialist grenades that are 10 times heavier than typical tear gas munitions at protesters, causing at least two dozen deaths in 2019, Amnesty said.

In Spain, the use of tennis-ball-sized rubber projectiles has led to at least one death from head trauma, according to the campaign group Stop Balas de Goma.

"Legally-binding global controls on the manufacture and trade in less lethal weapons ... along with effective guidelines on the use of force are urgently needed to combat an escalating cycle of abuses," said Amnesty International's Patrick Wilcken.

READ MORE:Explained: Review of UK’s counter-terror scheme raises eyebrows

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'