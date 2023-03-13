Oil prices have climbed over a weakening dollar after the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, while further price declines were limited after the US Administration vowed "decisive efforts" to safeguard the US economy.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $83.03 per barrel at 9.59 a.m. local time (0659GMT), up 0.30 percent from the closing price of $82.78 a barrel in the previous trading session.

At the same time, American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $76.91 per barrel, a 0.29 percent increase after the previous session closed at $76.68 a barrel.

The declining value of the US dollar aided higher oil prices by making trade more appealing for oil buyers using other currencies.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, including the Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc, fell 0.58 percent to 103.54 after two major US banks, of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, collapsed, stranding billions in deposits.

READ MORE: SVB fails, marking second-biggest bank collapse in US history