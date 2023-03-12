At least eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats approached a San Diego beach and one capsized, and crews are searching for an estimated seven additional victims, authorities have said.

A woman on one of the panga-style boats called 911 late on Saturday to report that the other vessel had overturned in waves off Blacks Beach, according to US Coast Guard Petty Officer Richard Brahm.

"The woman who called stated that the boat that overturned had 15 people on it, but that was just an estimate," Brahm said.

Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews pulled eight bodies from the water, but thick fog hampered the search for additional victims. A Coast Guard cutter combed the area early Sunday, and officials hoped to get helicopters in the air when the weather improves, Brahm said.

Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue's deputy chief of operations, said there was a long debris field on Black's Beach. Black's Beach is jointly owned by the city of San Diego and the state. The stretch of sand is also known as Torrey Pines City Beach and Torrey Pines State Beach.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Eddie Berrios confirmed eight people died and teams were searching for at least seven more. He didn't know what kind of boats they were but said pangas — small open boats with outboard engines used in smuggling operations — often come ashore there.

