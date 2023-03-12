Israeli forces shot and killed three Palestinians who allegedly opened fire on troops in the occupied West Bank, the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region.

The military said one gunman turned himself in and was arrested.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed three people were killed near the city of Nablus. It did not immediately disclose their identities.

The deaths on Sunday bring to 80 the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the year, as Israel has stepped up arrest raids in the West Bank.

The fresh violence follows an Israeli military raid last week on the West Bank village of Jaba, where three Palestinian militants were killed.

Hours later, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a busy Tel Aviv thoroughfare at the start of the Israeli weekend, wounding three people before being shot and killed.

The current round of violence is one of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank in years.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to the leading Israeli rights group B'Tselem.