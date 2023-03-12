WORLD
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
The deaths bring to 80 the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the year, as Israel has stepped up arrest raids in the West Bank.
Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 81 Palestinian since the start of year. / AP Archive
March 12, 2023

Israeli forces shot and killed three Palestinians who allegedly opened fire on troops in the occupied West Bank, the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region.

The military said one gunman turned himself in and was arrested.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed three people were killed near the city of Nablus. It did not immediately disclose their identities.

The deaths on Sunday bring to 80 the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the year, as Israel has stepped up arrest raids in the West Bank.

The fresh violence follows an Israeli military raid last week on the West Bank village of Jaba, where three Palestinian militants were killed. 

Hours later, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a busy Tel Aviv thoroughfare at the start of the Israeli weekend, wounding three people before being shot and killed.

READ MORE: Palestine groups announce Jenin document to confront Israeli occupation

The current round of violence is one of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank in years. 

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to the leading Israeli rights group B'Tselem. 

Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that same time killed 30 people.

The military says most of the Palestinians killed were militants.

But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

But attacks appear to be intensifying rather than slowing down.

The Palestinians view the raids as a tightening by Israel of its 55-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for their future state.

Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. 

The Palestinians seek those territories for their future independent state.

READ MORE: US opposes violence against Palestinians by illegal Jewish settlers

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
