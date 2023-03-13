The landmark Ukraine-Russia grain deal is set to expire this week. If both sides fail to renew it, food prices worldwide are likely to go up in light of the shortage of wheat and fertiliser supplies.

Implementation of the deal was overseen by the Türkiye-led and Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center, also backed by the UN, helping Ukraine export nearly 23 million tonnes of its grain and other food products to global markets.

The Kremlin, however, believes the agreement did not benefit Russia much as Moscow could not sell most of its agricultural commodities due to Western sanctions.

Now, Russia has been demanding "unhindered access to world markets" before agreeing to extend the deal further.

But Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior analyst at New Lines Institute, is optimistic about the extension of the deal.

“In general, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has been the only major diplomatic agreement that has involved both Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war and it has proven to be very resilient despite many challenges and obstacles, in large part due to the mediation of Türkiye and the UN,” Chausovsky tells TRT World.

But Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University, has another opinion.

“It is a bit more uncertain whether it shall go through once more. There is even less trust between the warring parties (directly and indirectly) since the last time it was extended,” says Simons.

Simons, however, believes that “Türkiye will likely once more be the key factor in seeing the deal renewed".

Engaged in a brutal war for over a year, Ukraine and Russia have many similarities, ranging from religion to history.

The two Orthodox Slavic nations are also among the top five grain-exporting nations. However, in the initial months of the conflict, the two countries could not sell their wheat and other agricultural products in global markets as they had done before the war.

At the peak of the conflict, Türkiye last year took on the task of mediating between Moscow and Kiev. While the world grappled with grain shortages and a looming hunger crisis of biblical proportions, the Turkish mediation bore fruit in the form of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which secured the supply of grain to countries in need, particularly in the global south and other regions, by enabling Ukraine and Russia to export their grain.

Russia demanding concessions

According to Simons, Ukraine is willing to extend the deal without any prerequisites, but Russia is likely to make the deal's extension contingent on its economic concerns.