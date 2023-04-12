The Greek Orthodox Church has accused Israeli police of infringing on the freedom of worshippers with "heavy-handed” restrictions on how many pilgrims can attend the “Holy Fire” ceremony amid soaring tensions.

Israeli police said on Wednesday that the limits are needed for safety during Saturday's celebration at the ancient Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the 12th-century holy site where Jesus is believed to have been crucified, buried and resurrected.

Saturday's “Holy Fire” ceremony coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Sabbath.

In years past, strict capacity limits on the typically teeming event in and around the revered church have added to tensions in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem, where Jews, Christians and Muslims share their holy sites.

Israel imposed similar restrictions on the “Holy Fire” event last year and says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site left 45 people dead.

Christian leaders say there’s no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries.

Saturday’s “Holy Fire” celebration comes during violent Israeli military raids on the holy site of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. The raids spiraled into a regional confrontation between Israel and Gaza.

READ MORE: Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank as tensions soar