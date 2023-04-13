A least four firefighters died and nearly a dozen others injured after a massive fire broke out in a garment factory in the southern Pakistan port city of Karachi, rescue officials and police said on Thursday.

The cause of the blaze, which ripped through the factory Wednesday night and eventually caused it to collapse, was not immediately known, police said.

Earlier, heavy gray smoke suddenly rose from the factory.

Firefighters had almost extinguished the blaze when the collapse occurred.

Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of the firefighters from the rubble of the factory.

Several firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene in an industrial area of the city, where many factories are located, officials said.