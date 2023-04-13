WORLD
Norway expels Russian diplomats suspected of spying, Moscow to respond
Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt says the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce" the extend of Russian intelligence activities in Norway, as Moscow vows retaliation.
FILE - Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speak during a bilateral meeting, in Tromso, Norway in 2021. / Reuters
April 13, 2023

Norway's government has announced that it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country, saying they were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo.

Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Thursday that the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway, and thereby secure our national interests.”

The Russians declared persona non grata “must leave Norway within a short time," Huitfeldt said, adding: "We will not grant visas to intelligence officers who apply for a visa to Norway.”

The Russian foreign ministry said that it would respond to Norway's expulsion, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Norway’s government said the activities of the expelled diplomats were “incompatible with their diplomatic status.”

The foreign minister stressed that Oslo wants “normal diplomatic relations with Russia, and that Russian diplomats are welcome in Norway.”

A year ago, Norway expelled three Russian diplomats it identified as intelligence officers.

A man whom the Norwegian Police Security Service alleged used a false name and identity while actually working for one of Russia’s intelligence services also was arrested last year.

READ MORE:Live blog: Kiev urges NATO to secure Black Sea, integrate Ukraine defences

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
