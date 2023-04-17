Monday, April 17, 2023

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office told Reuters, as sanctions squeeze Western supplies.

In "the weapons recovered from the battlefield we continue to find different electronics," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the president's chief of staff on sanctions policy.

"The trend is now that there is less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country–made components. Of course, China," he said via a video call.

0211 GMT — EU criticises Poland, Hungary over suspension of Ukrainian grain imports

A "unilateral move" by Hungary and Poland to temporarily suspend Ukrainian grain imports is "unacceptable," a European Union official said.

In a statement, Miriam Garcia Ferrer, a spokeswoman for trade and agriculture at the European Commission, called on the two countries to step back from the move.

"We are aware of Poland and Hungary's announcements regarding the ban on imports of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine."