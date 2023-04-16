Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 417th day.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have held regular prisoner exchanges since the beginning of the war. (Reuters)

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Russia's most powerful mercenary group, Wagner, sent at least 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war back to Ukrainian forces to mark Orthodox Easter, according to a video posted by the group's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"Prepare all of them, feed and water them, check the wounded," Prigozhin was shown saying in a video posted on Telegram by his press service.

A group of Ukrainian prisoners were then shown being told that they would be passed back to Ukrainian forces to mark Orthodox Easter.

"I hope you don't fall back into our hands," an armed Wagner soldier was told telling the men before they were ordered into a truck, some loading packs of water bottles.

Follow more updates 👇

0756 GMT — Ukraine brings home 130 military in Easter prisoner exchange

One hundred and thirty Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released and returned home in a "great Easter exchange", a senior Ukrainian presidential official said, the day of Orthodox Easter.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have held regular prisoner exchanges during Moscow's attack, now in its 14th month. Russia holds swathes of territory in Ukraine's east and south.

"We are bringing back 130 of our people. It (the exchange) has been taking place in several stages over the past few days," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not clear how many Russians were sent back the other way.

0750 GMT — Brazil's Lula raises Russia war mediation with China, UAE

Brazil's president on Sunday said he had discussed joint mediation for Russia's war in Ukraine with China and the United Arab Emirates, accusing the United States and Europe of prolonging the conflict.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was wrapping up an official visit to China and the UAE after returning for a third term in office, said the two countries and others should join a "political G20" to try to end the war.

The veteran leftist, who has faced accusations of being overly cosy with Russian President Vladimir Putin, also remarked that the war was caused "by decisions made by two countries."

Fighters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group have captured two more areas of Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Russian news agencies quote defence ministry as saying — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 15, 2023

0312 GMT — Rescue mission continues after Russian strike in east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a rescue operation was still ongoing in Sloviansk, Donbass, following "Russian missile strike" that left at least 11 people dead.

“This terrorist strike alone damaged and destroyed over 50 residential buildings, of which more than 30 are multi-apartment buildings. More than 20 people were injured, and as of this time, 11 have died. Among them is a very small child — a boy born in 2021," Zelenskyy said.

"None of those who are guilty of this aggression can be forgiven and forgotten."

2121 GMT — Poland, Hungary ban Ukraine grain to protect local farms

Poland and Hungary have banned imports of grain and other food from Ukraine to protect local farmers, officials from both countries said.

"Today the government decided on a regulation to ban the entry, imports of grain into Poland, as well as of dozens of other kinds of food," the governing party's leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said.

Otherwise "it would lead to a far-reaching crisis of Poland's farming sector... We have to protect Polish agriculture," he added.

In a similar announcement, Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy in a Facebook message also said Hungary was banning the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Both Warsaw and Budapest said that their bans will last until June 30.

For our live updates from Saturday (April 15), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies