CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Libyan author becomes youngest winner of coveted Arabic fiction prize
Thirty-one-year-old Mohamed Alnaas will receive $50,000 as prize money for his debut novel, "Bread on Uncle Milad's Table", which explores gender roles in a Libyan village.
Libyan author becomes youngest winner of coveted Arabic fiction prize
Funds will be provided to translate Mohamed Alnaas' book into English.
May 23, 2022

Libyan author Mohamed Alnaas has become the youngest winner of the prestigious International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his debut novel, "Bread on Uncle Milad's Table".

Alnaas, 31, will receive $50,000 and funds will also be provided to translate his book into English, organisers said on their website  on Sunday.

The prize, along with a further $50,000 divided between five other shortlisted novelists, is publicly funded by Abu Dhabi, one of seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates.

Published by Rashm, with support from the Libyan Arete Foundation, the winning novel explores gender roles in a Libyan village.

Born in 1991, Alnaas published a short story collection, "Blue Blood", in 2020, but "Bread on Uncle Milad's Table" is his first novel.

Recommended

He is the first Libyan author and youngest writer to win the prize, which was launched in 2007.

Alnaas' novel was chosen from a shortlist of six. The five other short-listed authors, from Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, will each receive $10,000, the organisers said.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, the richest of the UAE's seven emirates, has taken steps to become a cultural hub including hosting the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

READ MORE:Celebrating female literary heroines

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions