Brazilian football player Neymar will undergo season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle and will be out for up to four months, the French club Paris Saint-Germain has announced.

Neymar will miss PSG's Champions League match at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and will be operated on in the coming days at a hospital in Doha, the Qatari-backed club said on Monday.

“Neymar Jr. has presented several episodes of instability of the right ankle in recent years,” PSG said in a statement.

“Following his last sprain on February 20, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.”

PSG said he would undergo the surgery in Doha.

Neymar picked up his latest injury last month in a 4-3 win over Lille in the French league. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil's opening match at last year's World Cup in Qatar, but he was able to return later in the tournament.

Neymar has not played with PSG since he was stretchered off the field against Lille, but his absence has coincided with his team's resurgence as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi raised their level in recent weeks.