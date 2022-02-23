National diver Sahika Ercumen sent a postcard to Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan from below the sea during a dive in Malaysia’s Sabah state.

Ercumen took part in the diving activity as part of Türkiye’s sports diplomacy efforts.

During a dive in Sabah’s Mataking Island, Ercumen sent a postcard to President Erdogan and his wife, Emine Erdogan.

Türkiye’s Kuala Lumpur Ambassador Merve Kavakci, who penned the message on the postcard, said: “As Türkiye’s Kuala Lumpur Ambassador, I sent our President a message via the post box under the sea. In my message I used the postcard to draw attention to Sabah’s universal values. With [Ms Ercumen] diving underwater, we sent off this postcard to the Presidential Complex.”

“It is imperative that we protect the seas that are the lungs of the world”

Ercumen, who holds 11 world records in freediving, said she aims to create awareness to protect the oceans as a representative of Emine Erdogan’s Zero Waste Blue project and United Nations Aquatic Life Defender. Ercumen added that she was proud to dive into Sabah’s biodiversity underwater areas.

“We have one home, we must protect it. In the fight against the climate crisis, it is imperative that we protect the seas that are the lungs of the world,” said Türkiye’s national diver. Ercumen added that she was preparing for a new world record, and with her success wants to draw attention to issues such as global warming and the protection of marine life.