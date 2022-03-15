According to scientists at University of California San Francisco (UCSF), some people are genetically predisposed to surviving, or in fact thriving, on minimal sleep without needing the full eight hours recommended by specialists.

The researchers say these “elite sleepers” who only need four to six hours of rest per night “show psychological resilience and resistance to neurodegenerative conditions” that may suggest how to fend off neurological disease.

“There’s a dogma in the field that everyone needs eight hours of sleep, but our work to date confirms that the amount of sleep people need differs based on genetics,” said neurologist Louis Ptacek, MD, one of the senior authors on the study, which appears in iScience on March 15, 2022 “Think of it as analogous to height; there’s no perfect amount of height, each person is different. We’ve shown that the case is similar for sleep.”

According to Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), “Most adults need between 6 and 9 hours of sleep every night.” This is the orthodox belief about how many hours an adult needs per night to function properly the next day.

The NHS recommends adults work out “what time you need to wake up… [and] set a regular bedtime schedule.” The NHS adds “It is also important to try and wake up at the same time every day. While it may seem like a good idea to try to catch up on sleep after a bad night, doing so on a regular basis can also disrupt your sleep routine.”

And in a study conducted by researchers from the University of Buffalo and the Ohio State University, the authors note that several studies suggest that “high levels of social media use may affect sleep by reducing the amount and quality of it.

They emphasise that especially for those who use social media excessively, who display ‘addictive social media or mobile phone use’ can lead to ‘reduced sleep quality and insomnia.’ And lower quality or quantity of sleep leads to poorer physical health, ‘including elevated risks for cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and early mortality.’”

Coming back to the study at hand, Ptacek and co-senior author Ying-Hui Fu, PhD, both members of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, have been studying this phenomenon of not requiring the traditional eight hours of sleep for more than a decade. Individuals with Familial Natural Short Sleep (FNSS) have the capacity to function fully on – and have a preference for – four to six hours of sleep every night.

The researchers have demonstrated that FNSS is a familial trait, and have so far identified five genes across the genome that affect this kind of short yet efficient sleep. They say that there are still many more genes to identify that are related to FNSS.

The most recent study was based on Fu’s hypothesis that elite sleep can be “a shield against neurodegenerative disease,” a news release explains. Her hypothesis goes against the current thinking which suggests that lack of sleep can speed up neurodegeneration.

Fu says that with FNSS, the human brain takes care of its sleep tasks in a shorter time. Thus, a short amount of sleep which is spent efficiently does not mean a lack of sleep.

Fu says the researchers opted to look at mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease because of the commonality of the condition. They bred mice that had both a short-sleep gene and genes that made it more likely to Alzheimer’s disease. The mouse brains developed much less of the hallmark aggregates that were linked to dementia.