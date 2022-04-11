POLITICS
France culls over 13 million poultry birds due to flu outbreak
France has recorded a rare upsurge in outbreaks of the highly contagious virus, believed to have been brought to the country by migrating wild birds.
The H5N1 virus has been detected in 34 European countries this winter, with northern Italy hit particularly hard, prompting authorities to cull 18 million birds so far. / AFP
April 11, 2022

More than 13 million poultry birds have been culled in France since the end of November, as France's worst bird-flu crisis grew rapidly.

Cullings have spiked since the virus reached the largest French poultry-producing regions, an official at the agriculture ministry told Reuters news agency on Monday.

By April 8, 1,230 outbreaks had been recorded on farms since the first was detected on November 26, according to a farm ministry website. That represented a rise of more than 10 percent in eight days.

The spread of bird flu has raised concern among governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks, the possibility of trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission.

The extremely aggressive and highly contagious H5N1 strain has been spreading quickly in Europe in recent months, prompting massive culls in several countries, notably Italy.

Bird flu is spread mostly through faeces of infected wild birds.

It cannot be passed to humans through the eating of poultry products, although there have been occasional cases of humans catching strains of the disease through close contact with infected birds.

READ MORE:France culls millions of birds in massive flu outbreak

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
