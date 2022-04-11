More than 13 million poultry birds have been culled in France since the end of November, as France's worst bird-flu crisis grew rapidly.

Cullings have spiked since the virus reached the largest French poultry-producing regions, an official at the agriculture ministry told Reuters news agency on Monday.

By April 8, 1,230 outbreaks had been recorded on farms since the first was detected on November 26, according to a farm ministry website. That represented a rise of more than 10 percent in eight days.

The spread of bird flu has raised concern among governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks, the possibility of trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission.