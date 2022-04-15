Barcelona has been dumped out of the Europa League as Eintracht Frankfurt pulled off a shock 3-2 victory at Camp Nou to progress to the semi-finals.

After the first leg finished 1-1 in Germany last week, Barca were strong favourites to win at home against a side sitting ninth in the Bundesliga.

But Frankfurt, inspired by an incredible travelling support of around 20,000 fans, outplayed the Catalans on Thursday, Filip Kostic scoring twice, the first an early penalty, either side of a stunning long-range strike by Rafael Santos Borre.

Sergio Busquets pulled one back for Barcelona in the 91st minute and then Memphis Depay scored a penalty in the 11th minute of injury time as the hosts attempted a late comeback.

But it was too little, too late as Frankfurt sealed a momentous 4-3 aggregate win.

They will face West Ham in the last four after the Premier League side cruised past Lyon.

"It's a hammer blow for us. They deserved to go through," said Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who was also unhappy at the number of away fans inside the stadium.

"Obviously it didn't help us," Xavi added.

"It was like a final, the fans evenly divided. The club is checking what happened but it was an error on our part."