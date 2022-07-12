Olympic great Mo Farah was illegally trafficked to Britain at the age of nine from Djibouti and forced to work as a child servant, he has revealed, saying his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

The distance runner was flown to the UK from the east African country aged eight or nine by a woman he had never met, given the name Mohammed Farah, and then made to look after another family's children, he tells a BBC TV documentary "The Real Mo Farah" to be aired Wednesday.

Farah, who completed the 5,000m-10,000m double at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, has previously said he came to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents.

But in stunning revelations the 39-year-old now says his parents have never been to the UK - his father was killed in civil unrest in Somalia when Farah was four years old and his mother and two brothers live in the breakaway state of Somaliland, which is not internationally recognised.

"The truth is I'm not who you think I am," says Farah. "Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name or it's not the reality."

The woman who flew with him to the UK told him he was being taken to live with relatives and to say his name was Mohamed as she had fake travel documents that showed his photo next to the name "Mohamed Farah".

Farah, the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic golds, said his children motivated him to tell the truth about his past.

"I've been keeping it for so long, it's been difficult because you don't want to face it and often my kids ask questions, 'Dad, how come this?' And you've always got an answer for everything, but you haven't got an answer for that," he said.

'Human reality' at the heart of the story