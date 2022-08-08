A Turkish short film is making its world premiere in September at the 79th Venice Film Festival after 23 years.

The film, directed by Turan Haste and written and produced by Muhammed Furkan Dasbilek, will be screened at the festival’s Orizzonti (Horizons) section and will compete against 11 other shorts.

“Rutubet (Moisture)” tells the story of teacher Ishak in a remote village in Anatolia who deals with concepts like guilt and innocence surrounding the disappearance of a female elementary school student, all in a compact 20 minutes of storytelling.

The film was co-produced by Engin Cebiroglu and Ramazan Kilic, with production assistance from TRT 12 Punto, Türkiye’s largest script development and co-production platform.

The story is shot in Türkiye’s Bolu province, in a village called Bali that’s a part of Kibriscik municipality.

“We left Istanbul in September for location scouting, visiting 15 village schools,” he explains.

After preparing for the shoots, getting permits and finding cast members, they went back to Bali village in February 2022, with the art direction, production, direction and photography teams arriving three days before everyone else, followed by the technical crew and production equipment.

“After a long preparation period, we went to the location having created the film in our minds and on the table,” Haste tells TRT World.

Haste and the crew tried to find the child actors from casting agencies in Istanbul, but in the end went with Elif Eylul Yesilyurt (Ayse), who they scouted for in a school.

For the character named Ismail, they went with Baran Salman, who had acted in “Naftalin”, an earlier film produced by Haste and directed by Dasbilek, but they had still not found a boy to play Yusuf in the film.

Yusuf is a mischievous boy who disrupts class by shooting tiny paper balls out of a ballpoint pen he has emptied. His behaviour lands him in hot water with the teacher, Ishak.

“We continued our search for the Yusuf character in Kibriscik municipality school. I had decided upon Muhammed Mayda at first sight. He wasn’t too enthusiastic at first, but he said he would do it,” Haste explains.

“We visited his home, played together – I tried to be his friend. Afterwards he came up with such a stellar performance; as if he had been a pro for years.”

According to Haste, as far as the main cast went, only Muhammed was from the municipality, and the other two kids were from Istanbul. As for the supporting cast, they “performed with the same quality for each take – for them it was an altogether different experience.”

Haste tells TRT World that the children had questions in their minds when they first arrived on set, “but on the last day, as they were leaving on the shuttle, they were all crying because the shoot was over.”

Questioning ideas of innocence and guilt

Haste, in an emailed interview with TRT World, says that the film questions the ideas of innocence and guilt, and how they are dealt with, in the search for a young female student who goes missing.