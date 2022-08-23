CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Turkic inscription of Ilterish Kagan found in Mongolia
The inscription has been found in the joint scientific archaeological expedition of the International Turkic Academy and the Mongolian Archaeological Institute in the Nomgon Valley.
Turkic inscription of Ilterish Kagan found in Mongolia
Turkic inscriptions with runic letters are the oldest known written Turkic works.
August 23, 2022

A monument complex and a new inscription of Ilterish Kutlug Kagan has been found at Hangai Jote in Mongolia's Otuken region — an important discovery in the field of Turkology.

"We found the monument erected in the name of Ilterish Kagan, the father-in-law of our ancestor Bars Beg Kagan, the founder of the Turkic Khaganate, with the cooperation of the Turkic Academy and the Mongolian Archeology Institute," International Turkic Academy said in a statement.

The inscription has been found in a joint scientific archaeological expedition of the International Turkic Academy and the Mongolian Archaeological Institute in the Nomgon Valley.

The inscription is written in Turkic and Sogdian languages.

"The detailed information will be announced tomorrow at the press centre in Ulaanbaatar," Turkish Academy President Darhan Kidirali said on his social media account on Tuesday.

Historically significant

The Orkhon inscriptions, which were found in the late 19th century, are memorial installations — an important source for the understanding of the origin of the Turks, their history, culture and their relations with other Turkic tribes. 

Turkic inscriptions with runic letters are the oldest known written Turkic works. In addition, the inscriptions were written in the first known Turkic alphabet. 

Recommended

They were erected in honour of two Turkic princes, Kul Tigin and Bilge Kagan.

The Kul Tigin inscription was erected by his brother Bilge Kagan, and the Bilge Kagan inscription was erected by his son. 

The third inscription was erected in the name of Bilge Tonyukuk, a political figure.

These three inscriptions make up the Orkhon inscriptions.

The monument complex and inscription found at Hangai Jote is of Kul Tigin and Bilge Kagan's father, Ilterish Kutlug Kagan.

Ilteris Kutlug Kagan is the founder of the Eastern Gokturk Khanate in 682. 

READ MORE: The Turkic world is on the edge of a historic revival

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions