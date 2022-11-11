POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Giant African snails cause alarm in Venezuela
First colonies of Achatina fulica snail were discovered at the beginning of November on Lake Maracaibo shores in western Venezuela, officials say, and have since then multiplied due to the prolonged rainy season.
Giant African snails cause alarm in Venezuela
Sub-Saharan snails are considered invasive species because of their reproductive capacity — up to 600 eggs every two weeks — and their relatively long lifespan of six years on average. / AFP
November 11, 2022

A "plague" of giant African snails that poses potential health risks to humans is causing alarm in Venezuela, where sustained rains have facilitated their proliferation.

The first colonies of the sub-Saharan Achatina fulica snail were discovered at the beginning of November on the shores of Lake Maracaibo in western Venezuela.

Since then, more snails have been found in agricultural areas in the region, as well as in neighbouring Tachira state.

"Specific sites have been verified... where approximately 350 to 400 snails are being collected per day," Rafael Ramirez, the mayor of the city of Maracaibo, told AFP news agency.

He said authorities were working hard to combat the snails.

The giant African snail is considered an invasive species because of its reproductive capacity — up to 600 eggs every two weeks — and its relatively long lifespan of six years on average.

It can be devastating to crops and also carries parasites that can cause meningitis, encephalitis and intestinal disorders in humans.

Recommended

'It will be unstoppable'

The snail has been present in Venezuela since 1997 with the last plague detected in 2017 although in smaller quantities, said Jose Sandoval, director of wildlife at the Azul Ambientalista NGO.

"This will be unstoppable because they are big and already adults: They have already laid eggs," said Sandoval.

"We are faced with an invasion, a plague, and so it is hard to eradicate them when they reach these numbers, but they can be controlled."

Sandoval took AFP on an eradication mission in Maracaibo in which he collected 437 snails in just two hours.

He said the prolonged rainy season was to blame for the snails' reappearance and rapid reproduction.

"They will remain until March, they will damage crops... they are voracious," he added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame